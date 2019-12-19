Everyone has their own set of essentials when it comes to food and drink, but I’ve done you the favor of laying out why these three are the most essential of the essentials, you’re welcome.
1. Frozen Pizza
I’m sure plenty of you eat frozen pizza on a mildly regular basis, but I’m here to say that isn’t enough, because there’s no good reason why your freezer shouldn’t be constantly stocked with frozen pizza. First off, I can’t name another meal that I can fit six of per shelf, which is clutch since my freezer has to hold mine and my three other roommates’ food as well. But also, they last forever, if you get the right variety there might be four food groups contained in just one of these bad boys. Plus, all it takes is me cutting off the wrapping, throwing it in the oven, and waiting. Minimal effort is my dream.
2. Orange Juice
So if you felt like frozen pizza as an essential was a bit too greasy for you, hopefully this will make you feel better. Orange juice is an essential because well, health is wealth, but also because its health that tastes good. Don’t drink it after you brush your teeth in the mornings, but otherwise it can act as a quick sweet tooth satisfaction that fills you up with lots of Vitamin C, which is extra important when you live in close proximity to 1-4 fellow (sometimes) gross college kids. However, the attribute that really got OJ on this list relates to item number three: its ability as a mixer.
3. Vodka
We’ve made it to the Holy Land of essentials my brothers and sisters: vodka. Now I would never tell a lie, so I’m going to be honest with you that I don’t like vodka all that much. Yet, that doesn’t affect its qualities as an essential or stop a bottle of it constantly being in my freezer or on my fridge. Why is that? Because vodka is the liquor of versatility. It will go with pretty much any liquid I have lying around, whether it’s our friend OJ from before, some random soda, or I don’t know, chocolate milk? Probably wouldn’t be bad! Plus, vodka will appease pretty much any guest for that reason as well, which makes it easy for me to make anyone have a good time!
