For everyone staying in the Ames and Des Moines area, here are upcoming events to make a memorable summer.
May 3
8 p.m.
Mat Kearney
Hoyt Sherman Place Theater
May 6-7
About Josh Blue
Funny Bone Comedy Club
May 8
2:30 p.m.
Des Moines Symphony Orchestra
Des Moines Civic Center
May 10
7:30 p.m.
Earth, Wind and Fire
Des Moines Civic Center
May 14
8 p.m.
Steve Martin & Martin Short
Des Moines Civic Center
May 16
11 a.m.
Serv’d May Drag Brunch/Broadway Brunch
Decades Event Center
May 17
7:30 p.m.
Nick Colletti
Funny Bone Comedy Club
May 21-22
Des Moines Comic Con
730 3rd St.
June 2-4
Kosmic Kingdom 2022
Sleepy Hollow Sports Park
Performances by Clozee, G Jones, Of The Trees, Opiuo, Shades, Truth and more.
June 4
1 p.m.
Iowa Craft Brew Festival
Des Moines Water Works Park
June 24
6 p.m.
Fitz and The Tantrums
Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park
June 24-26
Des Moines Arts Festival
Western Gateway Park
July 8
8 p.m.
Brothers Osborne
Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park
July 8-9
80/35 Music Festival
Pappajohn Sculpture Park
Performances by Charli XCX, Future Islands, Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast and more.
July 15
8 p.m.
Aaron Lewis & The Stateliners
Stephens Auditorium
August 4-7
Hinterland Music Festival
Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater and Event Center
Performances by Glass Animals, Phoebe Bridgers, Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Aubreys, The Aces, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and more.
August 9
7:30 p.m.
Machine Gun Kelly
Wells Fargo Arena
August 11-21
Iowa State Fair
Performances by Nelly, Ginuwine, Jack White, Demi Lovato, Alanis Morisette, Morgan Wade, ZZ Top, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and more.
August 21
8 p.m.
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Wells Fargo Arena
Fill your summer with fun with these concerts and events!
