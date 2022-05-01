concert

For everyone staying in the Ames and Des Moines area, here are upcoming events to make a memorable summer.

May 3

8 p.m.

Mat Kearney

Hoyt Sherman Place Theater

May 6-7

About Josh Blue

Funny Bone Comedy Club

May 8

2:30 p.m.

Des Moines Symphony Orchestra

Des Moines Civic Center

May 10

7:30 p.m.

Earth, Wind and Fire

Des Moines Civic Center

May 14

8 p.m.

Steve Martin & Martin Short

Des Moines Civic Center

May 16

11 a.m.

Serv’d May Drag Brunch/Broadway Brunch

Decades Event Center

May 17

7:30 p.m.

Nick Colletti

Funny Bone Comedy Club

May 21-22

Des Moines Comic Con

730 3rd St.

June 2-4

Kosmic Kingdom 2022

Sleepy Hollow Sports Park

Performances by Clozee, G Jones, Of The Trees, Opiuo, Shades, Truth and more.

June 4

1 p.m.

Iowa Craft Brew Festival

Des Moines Water Works Park

June 24

6 p.m.

Fitz and The Tantrums

Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park

June 24-26

Des Moines Arts Festival

Western Gateway Park

July 8

8 p.m.

Brothers Osborne

Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park

July 8-9

80/35 Music Festival

Pappajohn Sculpture Park

Performances by Charli XCX, Future Islands, Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast and more.

July 15

8 p.m.

Aaron Lewis & The Stateliners

Stephens Auditorium

August 4-7

Hinterland Music Festival

Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater and Event Center

Performances by Glass Animals, Phoebe Bridgers, Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Aubreys, The Aces, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and more.

August 9

7:30 p.m.

Machine Gun Kelly

Wells Fargo Arena

August 11-21

Iowa State Fair

Performances by Nelly, Ginuwine, Jack White, Demi Lovato, Alanis Morisette, Morgan Wade, ZZ Top, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and more.

August 21

8 p.m.

Pitbull and Iggy Azalea

Wells Fargo Arena

Fill your summer with fun with these concerts and events!

