Recreation Services announced in an email on Tuesday that State Gym would be reopening on June 15 at limited capacity.
"Reservations for cardio and weight equipment/workout times will be necessary during this reopening," Recreation Services said in the email.
At this time, Recreation Services said Lied Recreation Athletic Center and Beyer Hall will remain closed.
More details about the reopening are expected to be released closer to June 15.
