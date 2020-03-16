Less than a week removed from the end of a disappointing season, Iowa State men's basketball got another piece of less-than-positive news.
Sophomore forward Zion Griffin announced on the night of March 16 on Instagram that he would be leaving Iowa State
Zion Griffin is transferring from Iowa State pic.twitter.com/58if7UGEwX— Travis Hines (@TravisHines21) March 17, 2020
In his post, Griffin thanked Head Coach Steve Prohm and the rest of the coaching staff for the opportunity to play at the Big 12-level but said the transfer was needed.
In the post, Griffin said, "Discussing what would be best for me and my parents, I have decided to transfer from Iowa State."
Griffin's transfer comes after he was recruited as a four-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN. Griffin ranked as the third best player in Illinois coming out of high school, but the sophomore averaged just under 11 minutes a game with 3.0 ppg this past season for the Cyclones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.