Iowa State wrestling is losing another 165 pounder from its roster after it was announced Tuesday by IAwrestle that redshirt freshman Zane Mulder would be transferring to Wartburg College.
Welcome to the family @zane_mulder !!!! #NoLimits #WartburgWrestlingFamily⚔️🟠⚔️⚫️ https://t.co/8XWtwb19eR— Wartburg Wrestling (@wartburgwrestle) July 28, 2020
Mulder held a 2-0 dual record and a 17-6 record overall during his freshman year in the 2018-19 season and recorded a 21-9 record while wrestling unattached during the 2019-20 season for the Cyclones.
The Grimes, Iowa native highlighted his time at Iowa State with winning the Last Chance Open back to back years, as well as finishing as a runner up at the Grandview Open in 2019-20 and the Cyclone Open in 2018-19.
Mulder will be joining one of the top programs in NCAA Division III history in the Wartburg Knights. The Knights have an NCAA Division III leading 14 team titles, with their most recent title coming in the 2017-18 season.
Iowa State will continue to look for the next starter at 165 with Chase Straw graduating and Mulder transferring.
There are several options for Iowa State at 165, depending on what Head Coach Kevin Dresser decides to do with the lineup.
David Carr could potentially move up a weight class after capturing a Big 12 title at 157 or Dresser could look to someone like Logan Schumacher, who started at 165 during the 2018-19 season that saw him finish sixth at the Big 12 Championships, or Isaac Judge, who filled in for Straw at 165 for a couple of duals throughout the 2019-20 season.
