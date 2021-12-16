Xavier Hutchinson has only been a Cyclone for two seasons, but his impact has turned him into one of the most productive receivers in Cyclone history.
And he's not done quite yet.
The senior wide receiver announced via Twitter he would be returning for his third season in Ames in 2022, granted by the additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More life.🧎 pic.twitter.com/khUU9wc2MD— X (@XBH__8) December 17, 2021
Hutchinson, the Big 12 leader in receptions for the second-straight season, is a two-time All-Big 12 First Team selection. He put up 953 receiving yards in 2021, the sixth-best total in ISU history, along with five touchdowns.
After winning Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 2020, the Cyclones' No. 1 wideout recorded four 100-yard receiving games and a pair of 10+ reception outings this season. He improved on his breakout 2020 season by hauling in 18 more catches, 182 more yards and one more touchdown than his award-winning 2020 campaign.
Hutchinson, a Jacksonville, Fla., native has led the Cyclones in receptions and receiving yards for consecutive seasons. He has 1,724 career receiving yards, nine touchdowns and averaged 11.8 per catch in his two seasons in Ames.
After losing Tarique Milton and Joe Scates to the transfer portal, Hutchinson looks to be the Cyclones' No. 1 target once again in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.