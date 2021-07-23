Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson has earned recognition coming off his 2020 season. After leading Iowa State in receptions and yards, Hutchinson has been added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.
The Biletnikoff Award is given to the best wide receiver in the nation at the end of each season. Should Hutchinson live up to the hype and earn the award, he would join the likes of receivers such as Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson and many more greats.
Last season was Hutchinson's first with the Cyclones, and he found his role quickly. He started in all 12 games and ended up with 774 receiving yards and 64 receptions. He also reached the end zone four times.
In the season that earned him 2020 First Team All-Big 12 honors, Hutchinson had five games with over 80 receiving yards and had an impressive performance in the Big 12 Championship game. He recorded a career-high 10 catches and 114 yards.
There have been numerous Cyclones from the 2020 football season earning awards and being placed on watch lists as we approach the 2021 season. It’s clear that Head Coach Matt Campbell is building a culture that is helping his players succeed. Hutchinson felt the effects of that culture and has a chance to keep building on an already impressive single-season resume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.