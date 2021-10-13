AMES — After being dismissed from the Iowa State men's basketball program on Friday, Xavier Foster has entered the transfer portal according to Randy Peterson of the Des Moines Register late Wednesday.
Foster is currently involved in an ongoing Ames Police Department investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving the former Iowa State forward that took place in October 2020.
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger was asked about Foster's dismissal at media day on Wednesday, but didn't offer specifics into the decision to move on from Foster.
“I understand everybody has a job to do, and I respect that,” Otzelberger said Wednesday. “What I can say in regards to that topic is that it wasn’t one thing or a couple things that led to it. It was more of a culmination over time. Standards and accountability are important in our program. That’s all I’ll say on that topic.”
Foster played in just seven games in his Iowa State career and averaged 4.1 points in 7.8 minutes of action.
