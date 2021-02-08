Iowa State wrestling was in need of more Big 12 victories heading in to its weekend duels in North Dakota. And by Sunday's end, the Cyclones got what they came for, beating North Dakota State 32-6 and South Dakota State 19-12.
The Cyclones now stand 8-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big 12.
Back on the mat
Due to injuries, the Cyclones have been without a few solid wrestlers since the start of the season. Before the trip to North Dakota, Iowa State wrestling assistant coach Brent Metcalf mentioned that fans might be seeing those guys back on the mat.
His assumption turned out to be correct.
All-American redshirt senior Jarrett Degen returned to the mat in Fargo, North Dakota, wrestling at 149 pounds against North Dakota State's Jaden Van Maanen.
It was obvious by his performance he had been yearning for this moment for a while now. Van Maanen came out with the first points, but Degen did not allow him to hold the advantage for long.
By the end of the second period, Degen took a 6-2 lead with a takedown and reversal. Degen threw the hammer down in the final period, defeating Van Maanen with a major decision 13-2.
In his second matchup against the Jackrabbits, Degen went head to head against Hunter Marko. With a pair of takedowns, Degen took down Marko by a 8-3 decision.
The other redshirt senior, Sam Colbray, who has been resting and working toward recovering, competed in the second match against the Jackrabbits at 184 pounds.
With a slow start, Colbray was able to find a takedown but his opponent tied it up 2-2 before the second period. Colbray finished off his match, taking his first win by decision 6-2.
A fierce competitor who has also not been a part of the duel lineup thus far was redshirt junior Marcus Coleman. Similar to Degen, the competitiveness Coleman brought to the mat was apparent.
Coleman replaced freshman and Cuba native Yonger Bastida, who has been a part of the roster basically the whole season. Coleman took on North Dakota’s Owen Pentz in 197. The energy Coleman brought out in the initial touch was outstanding.
By the end of the first period Coleman raked up a takedown and six points worth of nearfalls. To put Pentz to rest, Coleman walked away with a technical fall 19-4.
Against South Dakota, Coleman was unable to come out on top, taking the loss to Tanner Sloan 7-3.
Consistent Carr
One thing that is for certain about this Cyclone wrestling squad is the ability of sophomore David Carr.
Carr has been an influential piece to the success of the team so far and is predicted to continue doing so, as he remains undefeated for this 2021 season.
Against the Bisons, Carr took on Jared Franek.
Coming off the whistle quickly, Carr took the lead early on and by the second period, Carr had scored on a pair of takedowns and a two-point nearfall, leaving Franek at a deficit of 6-1.
He made it difficult for Franek to find looks, as Carr grabbed another takedown in the second to push his lead even further. Somehow, Carr found eight more points in the final period, taking home a huge major decision win 16-5.
To finish the day on a good note, Carr took on Cade DeVos for the final battle.
Heading into the third period, in neutral, Carr stayed on top 5-1. He bottled up over three minutes of riding time, securing the win 10-2 major decision.
The Cyclones will head back to Hilton Coliseum on Sunday to compete in three duel matchups against Northern Iowa, Arizona State and Northern Colorado.
