Over the weekend, Iowa State picked up its second straight dual win and its seventh dual win of the season. The Cyclones (7-4, 4-1 Big 12) traveled to Norman, Oklahoma, and took down the hosting Oklahoma Sooners behind several key individual performances.
Iowa State will get a crack at two more conference foes this weekend when it hosts West Virginia on Saturday and Northern Iowa on Sunday.
Colbray’s signature win
A week ago, Sam Colbray suffered a tough loss in the Fresno State dual that dropped him outside of InterMat’s top 20 rankings for 174 pounds after being ranked No. 12.
Colbray had a great opportunity presented to him heading into the Oklahoma dual in the form of Oklahoma’s No. 14 ranked Anthony Mantanona.
The matchup was proving to be one of the most crucial matches in the dual, and Colbray pulled through.
In the third period and with a 3-2 lead over Mantanona, Colbray picked up a big takedown, which Mantanona escaped from, bringing the score to 5-3. At the buzzer, Mantanona recorded a takedown to send their match to the second sudden victory period of the day.
Despite letting up the last-second takedown to send it to sudden victory, Colbray was quick to record the match-winning takedown, securing a signature win since dropping down to 174.
Straw kills Sooner momentum
It’s safe to say Chase Straw hasn’t found the same level of success in his redshirt senior campaign at 165 that he had just a year ago when he claimed a Big 12 title at 157.
But on Saturday, Straw was the catalyst for the second-half push that put the Cyclones over the Sooners in Norman.
To set the scene, Oklahoma took three of the first five weights against Iowa State. Anthony Madrigal won a toss-up against Todd Small, Dom Demas recorded the first and only takedown of the match in sudden victory against Ian Parker and — the one that got McCasland Field House rocking — Justin Thomas pinned Grant Stotts in 4:21, allowing the Sooners to go into the break with a 12-7 lead over the Cyclones.
Straw was the first Cyclone on the mat after the break, where he delivered one of his best performances of the season.
Facing off with Elijah Joseph, Straw recorded three takedowns, a two-point near-fall, an escape and a bonus point for ride time en route to a major decision win and the first domino to fall in Iowa State’s second-half run.
Another week, another strong dual closing
As mentioned, Oklahoma went into the break with a 12-7 lead after taking three of the first five weights and the momentum away from Iowa State. The Cyclones went on to take four of the final five weights to win the dual.
Straw and Colbray helped kickstart the second half of the dual with one of Straw’s best performances and Colbray’s signature win over Mantanona.
Following those two, Marcus Coleman continued to tease the return of, what Coach Kevin Dresser coined, “the old Marcus Coleman.”
Coleman nearly replicated Straw’s performance except with an addition of an extra two-point near-fall in his 12-4 major decision win over Darrien Roberts.
Joel Shapiro lost to Jake Woodley but kept the dual close and held Woodley to a 7-3 decision, refusing Oklahoma any bonus team points.
The dual came down to 285, where Oklahoma needed Josiah Jones to record a major decision against Gannon Gremmel to force the dual into a tiebreaker.
Gremmel, who had a clear size and height advantage, was the one that picked up the major decision victory. Gremmel notched five takedowns in the final match to give Iowa State a bonus-point win to cap off another Big 12 road victory for the Cyclones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.