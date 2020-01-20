With plenty of snowfall and heavy winds, Iowa State and South Dakota State huddled up in Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota, for a Big 12 dual.
Plenty of questionable things stood out in Iowa State’s 22-17 win over the hosting Jackrabbits.
Coleman’s performance at 184
The dual against SDSU marked the fifth dual since redshirt junior Sam Colbray and redshirt sophomore Marcus Coleman swapped weight classes, with Colbray dropping down to 174 pounds and Coleman making the jump up to 184.
Colbray, for reference, has tallied a 4-1 dual record — only losing to the No. 10 ranked Anthony Valencia of Arizona State since he cut the 10 pounds and is just outside of InterMat’s top 10 rankings, where he comes in ranked at No. 11 amongst 174 pounders.
Coleman currently holds a 2-3 dual record since the switch, picking up wins in the Utah Valley dual and the Harvard dual.
“We need to find the old Marcus Coleman that goes out and goes after guys,” said Head Coach Kevin Dresser. “He’s got to figure it out; he’s not doing the job for us right now.”
Prior to SDSU, Coleman’s losses came in sudden victory against Campbell’s Andrew Morgan and a 20-8 major decision against Arizona State’s No. 1 ranked Zahid Valencia.
The dual against SDSU started off at 174, where Coleman lost in another major decision to start the dual off with SDSU’s Zach Carlson.
Carr running out of gas
Friday’s dual saw something unusual out of the No. 3 ranked David Carr.
At first glance, Carr’s 16-5 major decision victory over Colten Carlson doesn’t seem so ordinary from the redshirt freshmen, but Iowa State fans in Brookings may have noticed something different.
Carr was on the verge of a tech fall against Carlson before he pulled an uncharacteristic move and got tired.
“I give David credit for going out really hard and trying to bonus point and get extra points for the team,” Dresser said. “He doesn’t have that extra minute, and that’s on him to figure out how to get that extra minute to close it out.”
It’s an unfamiliar sight to see out of Carr, but there was a very noticeable drop off from the David Carr who went up by as much as 12-1 and the David Carr who let up two takedowns.
Carlson took advantage of the tired Carr, saving him and SDSU from a potential tech fall.
Jackrabbits miss out on upset
The final score of 22-17 can show the dual in Frost Arena was a close one, but it’s not unrealistic to see the scenario where the Jackrabbits come out with an upset win.
There were two matches specifically that SDSU had an opportunity to capitalize on, which may have made the difference between win and loss.
At 285, Gannon Gremmel walked away with a 4-3 decision victory over Blake Wolters after recording a late takedown in the third period. If Wolters is the one who grabs the late takedown, SDSU walks away with three straight wins to start the dual and a 11-0 lead.
“I felt we had some really good performances and a few not so good performances,” Dresser said.
The other match that may have had a different outcome came at 149, where Ryan Leisure faced off with the No. 11 ranked Henry Pohlmeyer.
Pohlmeyer walked away with a 1-0 decision win over Leisure after earning an escape in the third period. Pohlmeyer has proved how good he can be after defeating then-No. 7 Max Thomsen in a major decision.
A lack of aggressiveness from the Jackrabbits’ sophomore in the dual with Leisure is a big reason why the dual only ended 1-0.
If Pohlmeyer taps into the aggressiveness that they saw in Cedar Rapids, the 149 match in Brookings had the potential to end with a bonus point victory for the Jackrabbits.
If those two matches went in the favor of South Dakota State, there’s a chance the Jackrabbits pick up another big win, and the Cyclones leave Brookings with loss.
