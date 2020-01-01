CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Iowa State Wrestling kickstarted its 2020 season after competing in the first day of the Southern Scuffle.
Out of the 16 wrestlers making the trip to Chattanooga, including only three starters and the late addition of DeMichael Franklin, the No. 2 seeded Gannon Gremmel stood as the lone semifinalist for the Cyclones.
Gremmel started out in the 285-pound bracket with a bye and his first match was against NC State’s Owen Trephan, which Gremmel won in an 8-4 decision. He followed it up with a convincing 16-6 major decision victory over Alex Esposito of Rutgers.
In the quarterfinals, Gremmel matched up with Lewis Fernandes of Finger Lakes. A 5-1 decision win over Fernandes sent Gremmel into the semifinals, where he’s slated to faceoff with Cary Miller of Appalachian State.
Also joining Gremmel in the day two of the Southern Scuffle is fellow starter Chase Straw (165) and Julien Broderson.
Much like Gremmel, Straw started out with a bye in the 165 bracket. He recorded a 6-1 decision win over Julian Ramirez of Finger Lakes and a 6-3 decision win over Will Formato of Appalachian State.
Straw fell in his quarterfinal matchup with Stanford’s Shane Griffith, losing in a 11-2 major decision and being placed in the consolation bracket with a chance at third place.
He’s scheduled to face Brett Donner of Rutgers on the second day of the Scuffle.
Broderson started his day with a 13-4 major decision win over Anthony Walters of Drexel and a 7-1 decision win over the No. 6 seeded Corey Hazel of Lock Haven.
Broderson made it to the quarterfinals of the 184 bracket, where he suffered a 17-4 major decision loss to Nino Bonaccorsi of Pittsberg. Like Straw, Broderson will have a chance at third place.
He’ll face off with fellow Big 12 foe Anthony Montalvo of Oklahoma State to start the second day of the Scuffle.
Scuffle action resumes at 9 a.m. on Thursday for the fifth round of consolation bracket. The tournament is available to watch though FloWrestling. Brackets and stats are available through FloArena.
