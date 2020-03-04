The pre-seedings for the 2020 Big 12 Wrestling Championships were announced Wednesday afternoon.
Redshirt freshman David Carr stands as the lone No. 1 seed for the Cyclones. The Perry, Ohio, native comes into the Big 12 tournament as the third ranked 157 pounder in the nation.
Iowa State have two wrestlers who fell just short of the No. 1 seed with Ian Parker (141) and Gannon Gremmel (285) being listed as the No. 2 seeds.
Oklahoma’s Dom Demas holds the No. 1 seed at 141 after picking up two separate wins over Parker during the season. Utah Valley’s Tate Orndorff hold’s the No. 1 seed at heavyweight having defeated Gremmel at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational in December.
Outside of the top two seeds, the Cyclones have five other top-five seeds.
Alex Mackall (125) and Sam Colbray (174) hold No. 3 seeds, Jarrett Degen (149) has the No. 4 seed, and Todd Small (133) and Marcus Coleman (184) hold the No. 5 seeds.
Besides Carr, Demas and Orndorff, the top seeds for each weight include Nick Piccininni (125/OSU), Montorie Bridges (133/Wyoming), Boo Lewallen (149/OSU), Travis Wittlake (165/OSU), Bryce Steiert (174/UNI), Taylor Lujan (184/UNI) and Noah Adams (197/WVU).
Day one action for the Big 12 tournament begins with Session I at 11 a.m. and Session II at 5 p.m. on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Day two action starts with Session III at 11 a.m. and Session IV at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
