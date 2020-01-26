Iowa State fell behind the eight ball Sunday afternoon against Oklahoma State.
Then it fell even further way.
To add insult to injury after seeing Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds and Reese Witcraft at 133 put together three and five unanswered points in the third period, respectively, the Cyclones were docked a point for mat control.
They could never dig out of the hole as the eight-ranked Cowboys won seven of the 10 matches in their 23-9 victory over 16th-ranked Iowa State inside Hilton Coliseum.
After Piccininni's 10-2 major decision over Alex Mackall and Witcraft's come-from-behind 9-8 triumph over Todd Small, the score was 7-0.
During the Small-Witcraft match, it was announced both sides were docked a team point for mat control and the score turned into 6-(-1).
Ian Parker got Iowa State (5-4, 2-1 Big 12) out of the basement with 4 minutes, 2 seconds of riding time in his 5-2 win over Dusty Hone at 141.
Boo Lewallen gave Oklahoma State its second bonus point win in the opening five matches with a 13-1 major decision win over Ryan Leisure that was quickly answered by six takedowns from David Carr in his 14-6 major victory over Wyatt Sheets at 157.
After the break, Travis Wittlake used two takedowns and a reversal to give himself breathing room in his 9-4 win at 165 over Chase Straw.
Joe Smith tired a swift leg kick that Sam Colbray fended off in the first period in their match at 174, but Smith went back to it leading 3-2 in the third for the match-sealing takedown and the 5-2 win.
Anthony Montalvo (184) clinched the dual for Oklahoma State (8-2, 4-1) with a 6-2 win over Marcus Coleman.
Dakota Geer piled up seven takedowns in his 21-8 major decision victory over Francis Duggan while Gannon Gremmel used a first period takedown as all the offense he needed in his 6-2 win over Cornelius Putnam.
Iowa State will head back to the west coast for an away dual against Fresno State on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.