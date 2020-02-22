COLUMBIA, Mo. – Iowa State won the first and the last dual Saturday afternoon.
Everything else in between was all Missouri.
Despite half of the starters making the trip to the Hearnes Center, the No. 19 Cyclones dropped their first dual in under a month as the No. 24 Tigers won eight of the 10 weights in their 27-6 victory.
The only win in the first half of the dual was by Alex Mackall at 125 pounds, using three takedowns, a reversal and a third-period ride out to win 9-5 over Cameron Valdiviez.
The Tigers' Allen Hart (133), Alex Butler (141), Brock Mauller (149) and Jarrett Jacques (157) all won by decision. None of the matches were decided by more than five points.
Hart used a takedown against Todd Small followed by a tough ride to tie the dual at three while Butler held off Noah Nemer as Iowa State's backup at 141 fell one second short of a riding time point in the 4-3 loss that gave Missouri the 6-3 lead.
Mauller and Jacques, a pair of ranked wrestlers, used takedowns and ride outs to walk away victorious over Ryan Leisure and Isaac Judge, respectively.
After the intermission, the Tigers continued to pile up wins.
Peyton Mocco defeated Chase Straw 5-3 at 165 while Connor Flynn used a third period reversal and over three minutes of riding time at 174 to defeat Mac Southard 3-0.
Dylan Wisman clinched the dual for Missouri at 184, racking up two takedowns and two tilts for 12 first period points then finishing with a pin in 3:44 over Hank Swalla.
Canten Marriott – bumping up to 197 – took out Joel Shapiro 3-2. Gannon Gremmel nabbed two first period takedowns to defeat Jake Bohlken 6-2.
Meanwhile, at the Last Chance Open held in Gilbert, Iowa, four Cyclone starters have put themselves in position to gain allocation for the NCAA Tournament in March.
Jarrett Degen (149) won two matches by decision before medically forfeiting the rest while David Carr (157) used a 52 second pin to win his only match before medically forfeiting. Those wins should be the final touches on their season resumes for allocation.
At 174, Sam Colbray won two matches before medically forfeiting the rest of the tournament and Marcus Coleman (184) won the title by his four opponents injury defaulting. Colbray still needs a couple more matches to get allocation, but Coleman needs a win on Sunday to solidify his allocation.
The final dual of the regular and conference season takes place inside Hilton Coliseum as Iowa State hosts North Dakota State at 7 p.m. Sunday.
