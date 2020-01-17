BROOKINGS, S.D. – Alex Mackall swung the momentum in favor of Iowa State Friday night.
Sam Colbray made it stick inside Frost Arena.
Mackall's pin at 125 pounds gave the Cyclones a lead they wouldn't relinquish, going into a hostile road environment and coming away with a 22-17 win over South Dakota State.
"That was the dual meet right there," Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser said.
The redshirt junior was taken down, but caught former Cyclone Danny Vega off balance and reversed them then locked him up for the pin at 4 minutes, 54 seconds.
"Danny Vega is a very good wrestler," Dresser said. "He had a lot to go for tonight, I'm sure he wanted to put it on Iowa State. I give Mackall a lot of credit for getting that done."
It led to Iowa State (5-3, 2-0 Big 12) winning three of the next four matches. Todd Small (133) and Ian Parker (141) put together decision wins while David Carr amassed 12 first period points to claim a 16-5 major decision win.
Carr slowly walked off the mat after he gave the Cyclones a 19-11 advantage, but Dresser put all worries to bed.
"He got tired," Dresser said. "You got to give David credit for going out really hard and trying to bonus point and get extra points for the team. That's on him to get that extra minute to try and close it out."
Then, the Jackrabbits (6-4, 3-1) got the bonus points they needed.
Trailing 5-1, Tanner Cook reversed Chase Straw, got him on his back and pinned him at 3:47 that brought the Frost crowd to its feet and brought South Dakota State within 19-17.
"I feel like [Chase Straw] out-wrestled him, but he got in a junk hold," Dresser said. "Junk holds' pin guys."
Listing Sam Colbray or Mac Southard as possible starters, Dresser was always going to go with Colbray.
And the redshirt junior put the finishing touches on Iowa State's second road conference dual victory.
A takedown in the first and third period gave Colbray the 6-1 win and kept the Cyclones perfect in Big 12 action.
"He wrestled a guy that didn't want to wrestle him," Dresser said. "He did what he had to do, he was solid, wasn't fancy, but got it done. It was good for Colbray, he felt good and finished that match strong."
It was nearly a perfect start for South Dakota State.
Starting at 184, 14th-ranked Zach Carlson made quick work with three takedowns in a clean 8-0 shutout over Marcus Coleman that was followed by Tanner Sloan putting together three takedowns and a reversal to go along with a stalling and riding time point for the 10-2 victory.
"Marcus didn't look very good, period," Dresser said. "He's not doing the job for us right now. He looked terrible, we got to figure it out. We need to find the old Marcus Coleman that goes out and goes after guys."
Heavyweight Gannon Gremmel put Iowa State on the board, picking up the riding time point that proved to be the difference in his 4-3 triumph over Blake Wolters.
Henry Pohlmeyer (149) used a third-period escape as the only point scored in his win over Ryan Leisure.
Despite the win, Dresser is still in the so-so feeling of his team.
"I felt we had some good performances and a few not so good performances," Dresser said. "I'm glad it's still January, because we have to keep improving."
With the hazardous weather that entered the area and came through the midwest, it affects both the Cyclones and their next opponent, North Dakota State.
The dual meet scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. is still on as scheduled, but Iowa State and the Bison will be battling the blizzard warning while traveling the under five hours into Iowa today.
Dresser is hopeful his team is still focused at the task at hand.
"Being the road is hard and it's a maturity thing, we have to decide if we're a mature team," Dresser said. "Everything's kind of comfortable and easy at home. Luckily, North Dakota State might be on a bus following us to Ames."
