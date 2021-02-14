Iowa State wrestling competed on Sunday against Arizona State and the University of Northern Iowa in Ames. The Cyclones were taken down by the Sun Devils 17-15 in a tough battle. Against the Northern Iowa Panthers, Iowa State found its way, winning 23-17.
It was not a promising start for the Cyclones, taking on Arizona State for the first dual match. Iowa State lost the first two bouts of the day, not seeing the scoreboard until Ian Parker’s match at 141 pounds.
Sophomore David Carr took on Hunter Balk for Arizona and pinned him in 1:47. He took back the momentum and advantage for the Cyclones after being at a one point deficit.
The Cyclones let up the lead again, after Isaac Judge and Julien Borderson both took losses. Judge had a decent handle over his opponent for a majority of the match but with a late takedown and nearfall, he walked away with a 8-4 loss.
Similar to the conclusion of many other matches this season; the final bout against Arizona came down to a solid match-up, the Cyclones trailed 17-15 at this point.
Senior Gannon Gremmel had to make the decision for his team, taking on Cohlton Shultz. Gremmel went into his match against Shultz undefeated but came out with his first loss.
True freshman Zach Redding, took a loss to Arizona State 9-4.
The first points were earned by Redding with a takedown, No. 14 Kyle Biscoglia took those points back with stalling and a reversal to tie it up 2-2.
After numerous periods of high level wrestling, Redding found a way to hang on, taking out Biscoglia 6-5.
Parker grabbed the lead for the Cyclones after taking down Ethan Basile. Parker had Basile pinned in 4:29, pushing the Cyclones ahead 9-5.
Carr showed out yet again versus the Panthers. Taking down Derek Holschlag 19-2 technical fall with four takedowns and 10 near fall points.
An intense match-up came from Marcus Coleman and Northern Iowa's Keegan Moore. Coleman had a huge takedown over Moore with three seconds left in the second period.
Coleman finished it up with another takedown, walking away with a victory 10-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.