The Iowa State wrestling team earned two victories in Fargo, North Dakota, on Sunday in two different fashions.
While Iowa State began the day with a dominant 32-6 win over the North Dakota State Bison, it struggled to put away the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
Leading 16-12, Iowa State needed redshirt senior Gannon Gremmel to either win or not lose by pinfall, technical fall (get outscored by 15 points by opponent), or major decision (get outscored by opponent by eight or more points).
Tied at two in the second part of the second tiebreaker period, Gremmel got an escape and a takedown, which gave him a 5-2 win and Iowa State the 19-12 win over South Dakota State.
The Cyclones lost only one dual against the Bison, with redshirt sophomore Isaac Judge losing via pinfall to senior Luke Weber in the third period.
Making his debut for the Cyclones on Sunday was redshirt senior Jarrett Degen at 149 pounds.
Degen dominated in his first match, scoring a major decision victory over North Dakota State junior Jaden Van Maanen 12-3.
Degen had five takedowns in that match.
Also returning to the Cyclones lineup on Sunday was redshirt junior Marcus Coleman at 197 pounds.
In his first match of the day, against North Dakota State freshman Owen Pentz, Coleman dominated in the first period, scoring 13 points in the first period on an escape, takedown and multiple nearfalls because of multiple tilts. Coleman scored three takedowns in the second period to defeat Pentz by technical fall 19-4.
Iowa State sophomore David Carr beat a top-15 opponent for the fourth week in a row by defeating North Dakota State sophomore (No. 14) Jared Franek by major decision 16-5 at 157 pounds.
Gremmel won the only match that featured two ranked wrestlers as he, the sixth-ranked wrestler at Heavyweight (285 pounds), defeated North Dakota State junior (No. 18) Brandon Metz 2-0.
In addition to win from Carr, Coleman, and Degen, Iowa State had six other victories in the dual against North Dakota State, from freshman Kysen Terukina at 125 pounds (3-2 decision), freshman Zach Redding at 133 pounds (8-2), redshirt senior (No. 7) Ian Parker at 141 pounds (8-2 decision) and redshirt freshman (No. 19) Julien Broderson at 184 pounds (major decision 8-0).
At the beginning of the South Dakota State dual, Iowa State found itself down 6-0 after losses from freshman Aden Reeves to senior Danny Vega 15-8 at 125 pounds and by freshman Zach Redding at 133 pounds to sophomore Zach Price 4-2.
The Cyclones took the lead with three wins a row, starting with a 5-2 win by Parker at 141, an 8-3 win by Degen at 149 pounds and 10-2 major decision win by Carr at 157, that put the Cyclones ahead 10-6.
Carr has won 23 matches in a row and has a 10-0 record in the 2021 season.
Judge turned things around his second match of the day by defeating South Dakota State senior Colten Carlson 11-5.
Broderson lost to South Dakota State sophomore Cade King 6-3.
Iowa State redshirt senior Sam Colbray made his season debut in the South Dakota State dual at 184 pounds.
Colbray won in his debut, defeating redshirt freshman Sam Schoon by a 6-2 decision, which gave Iowa State a 16-9 lead.
South Dakota State trimmed its deficit to four with a 7-3 win by sophomore Tanner Sloan over Coleman at 197.
Gremmel ended the South Dakota State dual with a 3-2 win in overtime against Wolters to give Iowa State the 19-12 win over South Dakota State.
With a pair of wins on Sunday, No. 12 Iowa State improves to 8-2 (3-1 Big 12).
