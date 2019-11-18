A day after Iowa State won its season-opening dual 24-15 over Bucknell, the good news kept rolling along.
The Cyclones officially signed five recruits across four states Monday morning as part of the early signing period for high school seniors cementing their collegiate choices.
Two in-state products — Cody Fisher of Woodward-Granger and Ben Monroe from Ankeny Centennial — join Zach Redding of New York, Cam Robinson of Pennsylvania and Drew Woodley from Minnesota as members of Iowa State's 2020 class.
"We are very excited about these five new Cyclones," Iowa State Head Coach Kevin Dresser said of his signing class in a statement. "Cam, Zach and Cody already have some great national accomplishments in their young careers. Ben and Drew have succeeded at the highest levels of competition in the great wrestling states of Iowa and Minnesota. All five of these guys will be vital to the rebuild of Iowa State Wrestling. I can't wait to get them to Ames."
Robinson is the highest ranked recruit of the five, coming in at No. 73 overall and the top 145 pounder in the state of Pennsylvania, according to FloWrestling. As runner-up at last year's state championship, he projects at 149 or 157 in college.
Redding is a three-time place winner at state, won a state title in 2018 and is a two-time NHSCA Champion. Ranked as the 119th overall recruit and 18th best 126 pounder in the country, Redding is projected as a 133 or 141 wrestler at the next level.
Fisher, coming off his first state championship in his junior year, comes in as the 126th overall recruit in the senior class and is listed as the fifth best pound-for-pound wrestler in the state of Iowa. The three-time finalist is projected at 197 or heavyweight for the Cyclones.
Monroe has been a finalist every year in his high school career and won a freestyle title in 2018. As the top-ranked wrestler at 145 in the state of Iowa, Monroe is projected to wrestle at 149 or 157.
Woodley also won a freestyle championship in 2018 while consistently making it to state as a four-time qualifier and two-time finalist. He is projected as a 141 or 149 wrestler at the collegiate level.
