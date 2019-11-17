Iowa State hosted Bucknell Sunday afternoon for the Cyclones first meet of the season. The Cyclones defeated the Bison 24-15.
The dual started out at 125 pounds with No. 8 redshirt junior Alex Mackall for Iowa State and Brandon Seidman for Bucknell. Mackall won the matchup with a 10-3 decision.
At 133, Todd Small lost to Bucknell’s Darren Miller in a 3-1 decision.
At 141, No. 12 Ian Parker made his season debut with a 6-2 decision over Becknell’s Noah Levett.
At 149, No. 4 Jarrett Degen matched up with Matthew Kolonia. Degen notched a 15-5 major decision over Kolonia.
No. 11 David Carr made his highly anticipated debut for Iowa State at 157 as he matched up with Jaden Fisher. Carr tallied a 17-3 tech fall in his season debut.
At 165, No. 20 Chase Straw fell to Bucknell’s Zach Hartman in a close 4-3 decision.
Iowa State picked up it’s first fall of the season with Marcus Coleman picking up the fall at 4:59 against Frankie Guida.
No. 8 Sam Colbray kept things rolling for the Cyclones at 184 with a 7-3 decision over Brandon Stokes.
Joel Shaprio made the start at 197 for Iowa State, falling to Drew Phipps in a 4-0 decision.
The dual closed with the heavyweights, where No. 16 Gannon Gremmel was called for a disqualification against Nathan Feyrer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.