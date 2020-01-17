BROOKINGS, S.D. – Not even the heavy snowfall in Brookings, South Dakota, could prevent Friday’s Big 12 matchup between Iowa State and the hosting South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Cyclones defeated the Jackrabbits 22-17.
The dual started out at 184 pounds and South Dakota State was quick to grab control over the Cyclones.
In the opening 184 match, Iowa State’s Marcus Coleman was pitted against SDSU’s No. 14 ranked Zach Carlson. Carlson brought Frost Arena alive after defeating the Ames, Iowa native in an 8-0 major decision.
No. 17 Tanner Sloan followed suit for the Jackrabbits, picking up the second major decision for SDSU after defeating Joel Shapiro 10-2 and giving SDSU an early 8-0 lead.
No. 14 Gannon Gremmel slowed the Jackrabbits’ momentum after recording a late takedown in the third to pick up a 4-3 decision victory over Blake Wolters.
Iowa State took the lead over SDSU with No. 13 Alex Mackall going from nearly being pinned to gaining the fall victory over the Jackrabbits’ No. 20 ranked Danny Vega. The bonus point victory put the Cyclones up 9-8.
No. 15 Todd Small (133) and No. 5 Ian Parker (141) kept to ball rolling for the Cyclones, picking up decision victories over Zach Price (133) and Clay Carlson (141).
South Dakota State bounced back with its 149-pounder No. 11 Henry Pohlmeyer earning a 1-0 decision over Ryan Leisure.
No. 3 David Carr kept the Cyclones in the lead, picking up 16-5 major decision over Colten Carlson, racking up just under three minutes of riding time.
The Jackrabbits’ brought the match within two points when Chase Straw gave up a pinfall after leading Tanner Cook.
The fall brought the score to 19-17 with one match remaining.
No. 11 Sam Colbray guaranteed an Iowa State victory after defeating Cade King in a 6-1 decision.
Iowa State returns to the mat on Sunday, when it hosts North Dakota State at 2 p.m. at Hilton Coliseum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.