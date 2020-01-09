Iowa State returned to dual action Thursday as it traveled to Orem, Utah, to square off with Utah Valley, kicking off Big 12 duals for the Cyclones. Iowa State dominated Utah Valley 45-0.
Before the dual, it was announced Sam Colbray and Marcus Coleman switched weight classes. Colbray would be wrestling at 174 pounds and Coleman wrestling at 184.
It was also announced that Utah Valley’s heavyweight Tate Orndorff would be held out due to illness, along with Kimball Bastian.
The dual started out at 197 between Iowa State’s Joel Shapiro and Utah Valley’s Tanner Orndorff.
Shapiro picked up the first Iowa State win of the night with an upset victory after pinning Orndorff in 2:12.
The newly top 10 ranked Gannon Gremmel faced off with Chase Trussell, who was filling in for Tate Orndorff.
Russell proved to be tough competition after taking Gremmel to the third period tied at one. Gremmel notched a takedown with 30 seconds left and was able to ride Trussell out after a stall call.
Gremmel won in a 3-2 victory over Trussell.
No. 12 Alex Mackall (125) picked up the second fall of the night after pinning William Edelblute in 2:55.
The matchup at 133 between No. 14 Todd Small and Taylor LaMont was a nail bitter for Cyclone and Wolverine fans alike.
With a minute left in the third period, the score was tied 10-10. LaMont recorded a takedown on Small, which Small escaped. Small recorded a takedown at the buzzer after LaMont seemingly stopped wrestling, which gave Small the 13-12 decision victory.
Iowa State recorded three consecutive falls after No. 5 Ian Parker (141) pinned Cameron Hunsaker, Ryan Leisure (149) pinned Landon Knutzen and David No. 3 David Carr pinned Jerry Rubio.
At 165, Chase Straw recorded five takedowns and picked up an 11-5 decision victory over Koy Wilkinson.
The dual ended with the weight class switched between Colbray and Coleman.
In Colbray’s first appearance of the season at 174, he picked up a 4-1 decision win over Grant LaMont.
Also in his new weight class, Coleman defeated Utah Valley’s Jacob Armstrong in a 7-4 decision.
Iowa State picked up their first conference win of the season and will travel to Tempe, Arizona for Satursday’s Sundevil Duals at Chase Field.
