LAS VEGAS – After a hot start on the first day of the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational, Iowa State 125 pounder Alex Mackall opened up day two of the CKLV with a 6-2 decision loss to the No. 3 seeded Devin Schroder of Purdue, sending Mackall to consolation.
Mackall lost in a 7-5 decision loss to Joey Prata of Virginia Tech in consolation before defeating Arizona State’s Brandon Courtney in the fifth-place match.
Jarrett Degen was one of three semifinalists for the Cyclones heading into day two but finished in sixth place after medically forfeiting his semifinal match, consolation match and the fifth-place match.
Iowa State went into the final session with four wrestlers competing in third-place matches: Todd Small (133), No. 6 Ian Parker (141), No. 3 David Carr (157) and No. 7 Gannon Gremmel (285).
Small was paired with Ridge Lovett of Nebraska in the 133 third place match. Lovett took a strong lead at the tail end on the first period with a takedown and a four-point near fall.
Small lost to Lovett in a 7-1 decision and finishing in fourth place.
Parker faced No. 2 Dom Demas of Oklahoma in the 141 third place match. Demas set the tone of the match with multiple takedowns and a couple four-point near falls.
Parker took fourth place after falling to Demas in a 19-4 tech fall.
Carr faced off with No. 4 Kendall Coleman of Purdue. Carr took the first point of the match with an escape after choosing the down position to start the second period. Carr held on in the third, adding two more backpoints and an extra point for ride time.
Carr finished in third place in a 4-0 decision over Coleman.
Gremmel was the final Cyclone to compete as he matched up with No. 2 Tate Orndorff of Utah Valley. Gremmel got the first point from an escape starting the second period, but Orndorff managed a takedown, which Gremmel got an escape. In the third period, Orndorff chose the down position and got an escape, which gave him the lead.
Gremmel couldn’t manage to take down Orndorff and fell in the third place match in a 3-2 decision and placing fourth in 285.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.