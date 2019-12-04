wrestling3.jpg

Iowa State wrestling coach Kevin Dresser (left) and assistant coach Brent Metcalf (right) cheer after freshman Zane Mulder takes down South Dakota State senior Logan Peterson during their match in the 165-pound weight class. The Iowa State wrestling team won 47-0 against South Dakota State at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 1.

After setting up its future with a strong class of 2020 commits, Iowa State kickstarted its class of 2021 recruitment with a verbal commitment from Paniro Johnson of Erie Cathedral Prep in Erie, Pennsylvania. Johnson made his verbal commitment to Iowa State on Wednesday morning.

Johnson is ranked at No. 39 in the nation according to FloWrestling and is ranked No. 17 at 145 pounds.

In his freshmen year at Erie Cathedral Prep, Johnson posted a 27-9 record and placed eight in state at 120. As a sophomore, Johnson posted a 38-7 record and finished fifth in state at 145. Johnson also brought home the District 10 and Region 5 titles in both seasons.

Johnson is projected at 141 or 149 at the collegiate level and has thrown his hat into the ring to replace current redshirt juniors Ian Parker and Jarrett Degen after they graduate.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.