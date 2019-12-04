After setting up its future with a strong class of 2020 commits, Iowa State kickstarted its class of 2021 recruitment with a verbal commitment from Paniro Johnson of Erie Cathedral Prep in Erie, Pennsylvania. Johnson made his verbal commitment to Iowa State on Wednesday morning.
Johnson is ranked at No. 39 in the nation according to FloWrestling and is ranked No. 17 at 145 pounds.
I am proud to announce I will be furthering my academic and athletics career at Iowa state university, I want to thank everyone who played apart in my life to help me get to this point in my career. my family, friends, coaches and school and most of all I will like to God pic.twitter.com/ZYkDK2elks— Paniro Johnson (@PaniroJohnson1) December 4, 2019
In his freshmen year at Erie Cathedral Prep, Johnson posted a 27-9 record and placed eight in state at 120. As a sophomore, Johnson posted a 38-7 record and finished fifth in state at 145. Johnson also brought home the District 10 and Region 5 titles in both seasons.
Johnson is projected at 141 or 149 at the collegiate level and has thrown his hat into the ring to replace current redshirt juniors Ian Parker and Jarrett Degen after they graduate.
