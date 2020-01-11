PHOENIX – It was a mixed bag of results for Iowa State on Saturday.
It grabbed a dual win, but couldn't win enough matches to end its west coast trip.
The final result was dropping two out of the three duals at Chase Field, the site of the 2020 Sun Devil duals. The Cyclones fell 21-12 to Arizona State, 22-14 to Campbell, but defeated Harvard 34-6.
A top-15 finale between the 11th-ranked Cyclones and fourth-ranked Arizona State lived up to the billing. Iowa State grabbed four of the first five weight classes to open a 12-3 lead at the intermission.
Then, the strength of the Sun Devils showed.
They grabbed key wins at 165 pounds from Josh Shields and a win from 10th-ranked Anthony Valencia over Sam Colbray at 174 to trim the deficit to 12-9.
Zahid Valencia (184), Kordell Norfleet (197) and Tanner Hall (heavyweight) won their respective matches to put the finishing touches the victory.
In matchups pitting ranked opponents against each other, Iowa State finished 2-6 and also went 0-2 in rematches from the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational.
The ending — like the start — was not what the Cyclones (4-3) wanted.
Campbell — having only participated in a pair of duals prior to Saturday — won six out of the 10 matches with a pair of bonus point victories to upset Iowa State.
Two of those matches won by the Camels came in sudden victory.
It was 12th-ranked Noah Gonser that recorded the match winning takedown in the first sudden victory period to beat 14th-ranked Todd Small at 133 pounds, 6-4.
A few weights later, Andrew Morgan and Marcus Coleman got through the first overtime period and both ride out periods still tied. In the second sudden victory period, Campbell's 12th-ranked wrestler at 184 recorded the takedown for the 8-6 triumph that put it out back out front after Sam Colbray put together a 15-4 major decision win at 174 for the Cyclones.
Chris Kober (197) and 15th-ranked Jere Heino (HWT) ended the dual with a pair of decision wins.
Iowa State responded emphatically against Harvard in the second dual of the day, taking eight of the 10 matches. Alex Mackall (125), Ian Parker (141), David Carr (157), Colbray (174) and Coleman (184) all nailed down bonus point victories against the Crimson.
Isaac Judge (165) and Francis Duggan (197) wrestled in the Harvard dual. Judge dropped his match 4-2 while Duggan prevailed 6-2.
Parker and Carr were the only two Cyclones to finish the day 3-0.
The Cyclones will return to Big 12 action on Friday on the road, traveling to Brookings, South Dakota, to face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits before returning to Ames for a battle with the Bison of North Dakota State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.