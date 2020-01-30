The micromanaging has already begun and now Coach Kevin Dresser and company look to bounce back after things didn’t go according to plan against Oklahoma State.
Now, the Cyclones will travel to Fresno, California, to continue conference duals with the Fresno State Bulldogs.
Iowa State is going through its first week of Dresser’s micromanagement to ensure everyone on the team is making weight and being the best version of themselves.
“We had a really good Monday, we’re 2/2 on weigh ins as a team and we’re going to try to go 3/3 and then we hope to go 4/4,” Dresser said. “If we keep doing that and hitting the numbers coming in, the body can’t help but to adjust to that and that’s the message I want to get across to these guys.”
One of the biggest questions following the Cyclones as of late is the return of the 149-pound All-American Jarrett Degen. While it’s not been confirmed, the return of the redshirt junior may be right around the corner.
Degen was listed alongside redshirt sophomore Ryan Leisure during the Oklahoma State dual, but Leisure was the one who got the start.
Dresser mentioned Degen is in control of his future and if he feels his shoulder is good to go on Friday, he could regain the starting spot at 149. If not, Leisure — who Dresser complimented his progression since filling in — will continue his duties at 149 against the Bulldogs.
“I mean [the shoulder] is good, I’ve been practicing on it,” Degen said. “We just got to keep practicing on it and see how it feels going forward.”
Much like the Oklahoma State dual, Fresno State presents another challenge for the Cyclones.
Redshirt junior Ian Parker and redshirt freshmen David Carr — two of Iowa State’s most consistent performers — may have a chance at facing more ranked opponents.
Listed at 141 and 157 for Fresno State is No. 16 D.J. Lloren (141) and No. 12 Jacob Wright (157), although neither were able to compete in the Bulldogs’ last dual against Duke. Lloren won via forfeit and Beau Colombini filled in at 157.
Lloren and Wright are listed in Fresno State’s probable lineup for Friday’s dual.
Another opportunity for the Cyclones comes at heavyweight when No. 14 Gannon Gremmel gets a crack at No. 12 Josh Hokit.
“I just go into every match looking to get to what I do best,” Gremmel said. “It’ll be fun.”
Gremmel has had a very up and down start to the second half of the year after taking home the Southern Scuffle 185 title, then going 0-3 in the Sundevil Duals and going 1-1 in the following two duals.
Hokit is coming into Ames with some momentum after earning a technical fall against Duke’s Jonah Niesenbaum in the Bulldogs’ 34-7 victory over the Blue Devils.
Outside of the individual matchups, Iowa State will have to deal with going to a dual on the road once again, marking the sixth road dual since the start of 2020.
Dresser mentioned Fresno State has built up a good environment and talked about the challenges about traveling to duals.
“When you go on the road and wrestle in someone’s home arena, they’re going to be fired up and we still have a target on our head,” Dresser said.
