Lines were long outside Hilton Coliseum nearly 80 minutes Sunday afternoon before the anticipated Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk dual.
That excitement from the crowd of 11,238 – the most for a wrestling dual at Hilton since 1999 – was tampered quickly from Iowa's Spencer Lee and Austin DeSanto.
Lee defeated Alex Mackall by a 17-2 technical fall at the opening weight of 125 pounds which was followed by a 16-4 major decision from DeSanto over Todd Small at 133 that provided a hole too deep for the Cyclones to dig out of.
The second-ranked Hawkeyes registered 28 total takedowns and those two bonus point victories proved to give them enough cushion in their 29-6 triumph over 11th-ranked Iowa State.
It's the 16th straight time Iowa has won the Cy-Hawk dual.
Falling behind a quick 9-0 deficit, Ian Parker needed a takedown on the edge of the mat with 14 seconds left in the first overtime to pull out a 6-4 victory over Carter Happel.
Then, controversy struck at 149.
Jarrett Degen appeared to have Pat Lugo pinned multiple times in the third period, but the side ref had a locked hands call throughout the scramble. After a review, the call stood and gave Lugo a 3-2 lead.
An escape made it 4-2 in favor of Lugo and in the final seconds of the match, Degen went in for a takedown that after a review, was ruled too late. Lugo won for the first time over Degen 4-3.
David Carr recorded a takedown and a two-point near fall to snare the upset over Kaleb Young at 157 that sent the Hilton crowd into an uproar.
Iowa's Alex Marinelli recorded five takedowns in his 13-7 win over Chase Straw at 165 that was topped by Michael Kemerer's six takedowns at 174 to garner a 14-5 major decision victory over Marcus Coleman.
The Hawkeyes officially clinched the dual at 184 as Nelson Brands pulled a 4-3, TB2 upset over Sam Colbray.
Jacob Warner (197) and Tony Casssioppi (heavyweight) finished the dual with victories as Iowa won the final five weight classes.
Iowa State will have a weekend off before traveling to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational on December 6-7.
