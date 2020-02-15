Iowa State made its return home to Hilton Coliseum Saturday night as it hosted West Virginia. The Cyclones went on to defeat the Mountaineers 34-6.
The Cyclones shuck things up to start the dual at 125 as redshirt freshman Corey Cabanban made his dual debut against West Virginia’s Joey Thomas. Cabanban recorded three take downs, a two-point nearfall and an escape in a 9-5 decision over Thomas.
Iowa State recorded three consecutive bonus point victories at 133, 141 and 149.
No. 16 Todd Small (133) and No. 6 Ian Parker (141) picked up major decisions in their respective matches. The No. 8 ranked Jarrett Degen pinned West Virginia's Liam Lusher in 4:19.
Grant Stotts continued to fill in the starter spot at 157 with David Carr being held out for the third dual in a row.
West Virginia managed to slow Iowa State’s momentum before the intermission with Alex Hornfeck picking up a stall point and ride time over Stotts to end the third to send it to sudden victory.
Hornfeck picked up the takedown moments into the sudden victory, sealing the Mountaineers first match win.
At 165, redshirt senior Chase Straw got the Cyclones back on track with a 4-1 decision over Nick Kiussis.
No. 16 Sam Colbray (174) and Marcus Coleman (184) followed that up with more bonus point victories.
Colbray picked up an 18-7 major decision over Scott Joll and Marcus Coleman recorded a pin over Jackson Moomau in 24 seconds.
West Virginia picked up its second win of the night at 197 with No. 2 Noah Adams picking a 6-2 decision over Joel Shapiro.
No. 14 Gannon Gremmel closed the dual out at heavyweight, recording a 12-1 major decision over Sean Mullican.
Iowa State will return to Hilton Coliseum when it hosts Northern Iowa 2 p.m. Sunday.
