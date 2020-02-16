Iowa State returned to Hilton Coliseum for the second time over the weekend when it hosted Northern Iowa on Sunday. The Cyclones walked away with their second victory of the weekend, coming from behind and defeating Northern Iowa 18-16.
The Panthers took the early momentum in the match at 125, where No. 17 Jay Schwarm recorded the first bonus point victory of the night, pinning No. 12 Alex Mackall in 2:17.
No. 16 Todd Small and No. 6 Ian Parker picked up decision victories to tie things up with the Panthers. Small defeated Jake Skudlarczyk 6-4 and Parker defeated No. 20 Michael Blockhus 7-2.
The matchup at 149 saw No. 8 Jarrett Degen and No. 13 Max Thomsen go into sudden victory tied 1-1. Thomsen walked away victorious after recording the winning takedown on Degen.
Paden Moore (157) closed out the first half of the dual with a 5-3 decision over Grant Stotts, which gave the Panthers wins in three of the first five weights.
Straw got the Cyclones back on track, recording the winning takedown and picking up a win in sudden victory over Northern Iowa's Austin Yant.
No. 16 Sam Colbray picked up one of his best wins of the season, stunning Northern Iowa's No. 5 ranked Bryce Steiert in a 7-6 decision with a late takedown and ride out in the third period.
No. 4 Taylor Lujan gave the Panthers the lead for the third time, recording a 13-5 major decision over Marcus Coleman.
Redshirt freshmen Joel Shapiro brought the match within one point, sealing his decision victory with a last second takedown against Isaiah Patton.
This meant that the dual came down to the matchup at heavyweight between No. 14 Gannon Gremmel and No. 11 Carter Isley.
Gremmel prevailed and sealed the victory for the Cyclones, recording a 4-0 decision over Isley.
