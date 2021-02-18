The Iowa State wrestling program's dual with West Virginia has been canceled "in accordance with the Big 12 Conference's match interruption guidelines due to Covid-19 protocol in the Cyclone program," according to an Iowa State press release published on Thursday.
The dual was scheduled for Friday in Morgantown, West Virginia, at 7:30 p.m, ending the regular season for both teams.
According to the press release, this dual will not be made up, thus Iowa State ends the regular season 9-3, 4-1 in Big 12 duals and ranked No. 13 in the country (NWCA Coaches Poll). West Virginia ends its regular season 7-3 overall and 3-2 in Big 12 competition.
Iowa State's next scheduled event is the 2021 Big 12 Championships at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on March 6-7, followed by the 2021 NCAA Championships in St. Louis, Missouri, on March 18-20.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
