The Iowa State wrestling team unveiled its shortened schedule for the 2021 season on Thursday.
The regular season begins on Jan. 3 and ends on Feb. 19.
"It's nice to get a schedule out, given everything that's been thrown at us," Iowa State Head Coach Dresser said in Thursday’s press release. "Like with other sports, this season will look different, however we are excited to get back on the mat in January. Fans can expect to see some great dual meets this season, preceded or followed by some additional matches."
For now, there is going to be a conference tournament and a postseason tournament, with the Big 12 tournament happening on a date that is to be determined and the NCAA Championships taking place from March 18-20 in St. Louis.
Out of its seven non-conference opponents, none of them are the Iowa Hawkeyes, because of the Big Ten’s policy of no non-conference matchups, according to Iowa State.
The last time that Iowa and Iowa State didn’t face each other in a season was the 1971-72 season.
Iowa State begins the season with a dual against Wartburg College on Jan. 3 in Hilton Coliseum at 1 p.m.
A week later, Iowa State hosts Nebraska-Kearney at 1 p.m. and Loras College at 3 p.m. on Jan. 10.
Iowa State has it’s biggest non-conference tests on Jan. 17, as Arizona State and Missouri come to Ames.
Arizona State, who Iowa State faces at 2 p.m. on Jan. 17, finished the 2019-20 season ranked sixth in the NWCA Coaches Poll.
Missouri, who Iowa State faces at 4 p.m. on Jan. 17, finished 23rd in the final NWCA Coaches Poll for the 2019-20 season, Iowa State finished 21st.
To begin Big 12 play, Iowa State faces the Oklahoma Sooners on Jan. 24 in a neutral site meet in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
The Cyclones wrap-up the month of January with duals against Lindenwood at 1 p.m., Iowa Central at 3 p.m and Big 12 foe Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. on Jan. 30.
Iowa State travels to Fargo, North Dakota, on Feb. 6 to face North Dakota State at 10 a.m. and South Dakota State in a neutral site meet at Noon.
The Cyclones head to Cedar Falls, Iowa, for the second time on Feb. 13 to face Northern Colorado at 3 p.m. in a neutral site meet, then face Northern Iowa at 7 p.m.
Iowa State wraps up the 2021 regular season with a road dual against West Virginia on Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Television and streaming announcements are being announced at a different time according to the press release.
According to the press release, “Iowa State season ticket holders for wrestling will receive correspondence directly from the ticket office on ticket options and availability.”
All mitigation strategies that are being enforced for home matches this season, can be found here.
