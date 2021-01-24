Trailing 16-15, No. 13 Iowa State wrestling needed a win from its redshirt senior Gannon Gremmel at heavyweight to defeat No. 18 Oklahoma.
Gremmel and his opponent, redshirt freshman Josh Heindselman, wrestled evenly through all three regulation periods and the first sudden victory period, with no winner decided and a score tied at four.
In the first portion of the first tiebreaker period, Gremmel got an escape to take a 5-4 lead.
Gremmel didn’t allow Heindselman to get an escape in the second portion of the first tiebreaker period to win his match 5-4 and give Iowa State the 18-16 victory over Oklahoma on Sunday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Iowa State’s freshman Kysen Terukina got the team off on the right foot by earning a 6-4 win over Oklahoma’s redshirt freshman Mason Naifeh.
Terukina won his match after escaping a cradle attempt by Naifeh and getting a takedown with 15 seconds left in the match.
Oklahoma tied things at three with a close win at 133 with a 4-2 win by junior No. 15 Tony Madrigal after got a takedown in the first tiebreaker period against Iowa State’s freshman Zach Redding.
At 141 pounds, Iowa State redshirt senior No. 8 Ian Parker scored a takedown with 32 seconds left to beat Oklahoma’s redshirt junior No. 5 Dom Demas to win 4-3 and give Iowa State a 6-3 lead.
The first pinfall of the day occurred at 149 pounds with Oklahoma’s junior No. 18 Mitch Moore pinning Iowa State’s redshirt sophomore Ben Monroe (1:00), which put Oklahoma ahead 9-6.
The second match featuring two top ten wrestlers also went Iowa State’s way with redshirt sophomore No. 3 David Carr defeating Oklahoma’s redshirt senior No. 9 Justin Thomas 4-0.
Carr got a takedown in the first period, an escape in the second period and rode out Thomas in the third period to win 4-0 and give Iowa State a 12-9 lead.
Iowa State picked up a pair of big victories from redshirt sophomore Isaac Judge at 165 pounds and redshirt freshman Julien Broderson at 174 pounds.
Judge defeated Oklahoma’s redshirt freshman Jack Stiles 4-1 after getting a reversal and a point for stalling on Stiles in the third period, as well as having the advantage in riding time.
Broderson managed to upset No. 11 Anthony Mantanona after getting an escape in the third period to tie it at three and then a point for stalling on Mantanona.
The Sooners took a 16-15 lead after No.11 Joe Woodley defeated Iowa State freshman No. 18 Yonger Bastida.
The Cyclones then got the last laugh with Gremmel’s 5-4 win over Heindselman to win the dual 18-16 and improve to 4-1 (1-0 Big 12) this season.
