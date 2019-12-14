Todd Small and David Carr provided some pre-New Year's fireworks Saturday night.
Small earned a come-from-behind victory at 133 pounds with a takedown in the final 10 seconds while Carr put together an electrifying performance at 157 with eight takedowns, a four-point near fall and collecting over four minutes of riding time.
It was all part of 11th-ranked Iowa State's xx-x triumph over Chattanooga inside Hilton Coliseum.
Small – the Iowa Central transfer and 15th-ranked wrestler – was down 6-3 to Franco Valdez, but managed two escapes then sealed the win with a single-leg takedown that brought the Hilton crowd to its feet.
Carr, ranked 3rd, registered four first-period takedowns then made it look easy to a 21-6 technical fall win over Tyler Shilson in 5 minutes, 30 seconds.
Alex Mackall (125) and Ian Parker (141) picked up wins by six points that gave the Cyclones a 14-4 lead going into the 10-minute intermission.
Chase Straw used two minutes of RT to prevail at 165 over Drew Nicholson while Marcus Coleman powered in a third-period takedown with over two minutes of RT to grab a 6-4 victory at 174.
Eleventh-ranked Sam Colbray needed sudden victory to snare a 3-1 decision over Matt Waddell. The only points before the extra period were escapes.
The only two weight classes the Mocs won – 149 and 197 – were against Cyclones newcomers.
Tanner Smith turned a workmanlike match against Ryan Leisure into a 13-1 major decision win over Ryan Leisure while Rodney Jones had three takedowns to spur his way to an 8-4 win over Francis Duggan.
Gannon Gremmel accumulated over four minutes of riding time with two takedowns to win at heavyweight, 6-0.
Iowa State will begin the 2020 portion of its schedule at the Southern Scuffle on New Year's Day before turning attention to the Sun Devil duals in Tempe. The first Big 12 dual of the season for the Cyclones will be on the road against Utah Valley.
