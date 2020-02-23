Gannon Gremmel was leading Brandon Metz 1-0 after the second period in the heavyweight match.
Metz chose neutral, looking to snare a takedown for the lead with riding time not a factor.
That plan backfired quickly.
Iowa State's redshirt junior finished a single-leg takedown for the 3-0 lead and rode Metz out for the remainder of the period in the 4-0 victory.
That win, coupled with the No. 19 Cyclones winning four of the final five weights, to conclude the regular season on Sunday with a 22-16 triumph against North Dakota State inside Hilton Coliseum.
Iowa State (10-5, 7-1) ties with Oklahoma State in conference records.
For the only second time this season, a Cyclones dual started at a weight other than 125 pounds.
Isaac Judge got the nod at 157 for the second consecutive dual against the Bison's Jared Franek. The 17th-ranked wrestler by InterMat used three takedowns, a reversal and over three minutes of riding time for an 11-2 major decision victory.
The 11th-ranked grappler at 165, Andrew Fogarty, took Chase Straw to his back in the third period, grabbing four back points in his 8-1 win.
Iowa State countered with a win at 174 and 184.
A pair of third period takedowns provided Sam Colbray a 7-3 win over upset-minded Luke Weber before Marcus Coleman put together a 15-4 major decision triumph over TJ Pottinger on the strength of five takedowns to tie the dual at seven.
After Cordell Eaton and Joel Shapiro traded escapes at 197, Eaton shot in and got the match-wining takedown with under a minute left in the final period in his 3-2 victory that gave the Bison a 10-7 lead at intermission.
A third period reversal gave Alex Mackall breathing room in his 6-3 win over McGwire Midkiff to give the Cyclones their first lead of the dual, 13-10.
For as loud as Hilton has been a lot this season, the crowd went dead silent in the first period at 133.
Todd Small let out a ginormous scream and put little weight on his leg after getting up from the mat. It led to an injury default win for Cam Sykora and gave the Bison the lead once again at 16-13.
Ian Parker got those six points back, pinning Sawyer Degen in 6 minutes, 16 seconds at 141 to seal the dual win for Iowa State. Jarrett Degen delivered the final win, riding out Jaden Van Maanen for the entire third period in his 4-3 win.
It'll be two weeks until the Cyclones take the mat again, this time in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the Big 12 Tournament. The two-day tournament begins on Saturday, March 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.