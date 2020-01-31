Iowa State was back in action on Friday when it traveled to Fresno, California, to take on the Fresno State Bulldogs in a Big 12 conference dual. The Cyclones walked out of Fresno with a 34-9 victory over the Bulldogs.
The dual started off at 125 pounds and Iowa State was immediately awarded six team points after Fresno State forfeited the match.
The first match of the night was at 133, where No. 15 Todd Small faced off with Fresno State’s Gary Joint. Small went into the third period with a 5-2 lead before piling on 12 points in the third to win by a 17-4 major decision.
No. 6 Ian Parker followed suite at 141, picking a second major decision win for the Cyclones after defeating No. 16 D.J. Lloren 9-1.
The matchup at 149 marked the big return for No. 7 Jarrett Degen, who hadn’t compete since getting injured during the first day of the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational in December.
Degen wasted no time getting back into form in his big return and recorded a fall in 4:27 over the Bulldogs’ Greg Gaxiola, giving the Cyclones a 20-0 lead through the first four matches.
Making his season dual debut at 157 for the Cyclones was redshirt freshman Grant Stotts. Before the dual, it was announced that usual 157 starter David Carr was going to be held out for a slight knee injury suffered in the Oklahoma State dual.
Stotts was not victorious in his dual debut, falling to No. 12 Jacob Wright in a 3-2 decision, giving the Bulldogs their first teams points of the night.
Fresno State cut the lead once more at 165 with the Bulldogs’ Adam Kemp recording an 8-6 decision victory over Chase Straw.
At 174, No. 12 Sam Colbray and Brandon Martino traded takedowns and escapes. Martino walked away with a 6-5 decision over Colbray, recording the third consecutive win for the Bulldogs and cutting the lead to 20-9.
Marcus Coleman had a bounce back performance at 184, picking up a 13-2 major decision over Hunter Cruz and sealing the dual win for Iowa State.
After not competing in the Oklahoma State dual, Joel Shapiro returned to the starting 197 spot and pinned Isaiah Perez in 4:19 after leading Perez by lead of 10-0.
To end the dual, No. 14 Gannon Gremmel piled up takedowns on Fresno State’s Danny Salas in a 21-8 major decision victory.
Iowa State recorded a bonus point victory in every weight that they won, including the forfeit start the dual. The Cyclones notched two falls and four major decisions against the Bulldogs.
