The Big 12 matchup between Iowa State and North Dakota State scheduled for Sunday has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Iowa State traveled to Brookings, South Dakota, on Friday for an away dual against South Dakota State.
The travel to Ames, Iowa, for both teams were in consideration.
The dual will be rescheduled for a later date.
