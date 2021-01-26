For the third time in his collegiate career, Iowa State redshirt senior Ian Parker has earned Big 12 Wrestler of the Week honors.
In a press release on Tuesday, the Big 12 Conference named Parker as its wrestler of the week.
This is the first time he has been named wrestler of the week this season.
In the Oklahoma dual on Sunday, Parker, who was ranked 13th, defeated Oklahoma's Dom Demas, who was ranked fifth in the 141 pound weight class, 4-3.
Parker is now ranked seventh by Intermat, while Demas is eighth.
