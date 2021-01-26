Ian Parker Missouri 2021

Ian Parker wrestles with Missouri's Allan Hart in Iowa State wrestling's dual against Missouri on Jan 17 in Hilton Coliseum. (Photo courtesy of LUKE LU/Iowa State Athletics)

For the third time in his collegiate career, Iowa State redshirt senior Ian Parker has   earned Big 12 Wrestler of the Week honors. 

In a press release on Tuesday, the Big 12 Conference named Parker as its wrestler of the week.

This is the first time he has been named wrestler of the week this season.

In the Oklahoma dual on Sunday, Parker, who was ranked 13th, defeated Oklahoma's Dom Demas, who was ranked fifth in the 141 pound weight class, 4-3.

Parker is now ranked seventh by Intermat, while Demas is eighth. 

