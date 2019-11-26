A silver lining for Iowa State from its dual against in-state Iowa on Sunday was freshman David Carr making a statement win in a 6-1 decision over Kaleb Young, who's an NCAA All-American and ranked No. 2 at 157 pounds.
Carr's big win over Young gained him the honor of Big 12 Wrestler of the Week honors Tuesday.
During the highly anticipated matchup at 157, neither Carr or Young managed a point during the first period.
The second period started off Carr choosing the down position and scoring an escape right after. With just under a minute left in the second period, Young was called for a stall warning.
In the third period, Young chose the down position and also scored an escape, tying the match with Carr. Young got called again for stalling with about 30 seconds left in the third, awarding another point to Carr. Seconds later, Carr got a takedown and managed a two-point near fall with seconds left, cementing his 6-1 decision win over Young.
Carr and company will return to the mat after a short break when Iowa State travels to Las Vegas for the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitation on Dec. 1 and 2.
