Marcus Coleman was getting frustrated Sunday afternoon.
The Iowa State 174 pounder went in on a few shots against Bucknell's Frankie Guida in the opening period, but couldn't get him on his back.
With one second left in the second period, Coleman rolled him.
The Ames native turned a half-nelson into a four-minute, 59-second pin that led to an eruption inside Hilton Coliseum and ignited the eighth-ranked Cyclones to a 24-15 triumph over the Bison.
"I wasn't scoring points, wasn't moving my feet as well as I liked to," Coleman said. "I was kind of waiting for an opportunity, one big move away from opening the match wide open."
After a scoreless first period, Coleman went to the bottom and registered an escape then a takedown for a 3-0 lead.
His pin was followed by a dual-clinching 7-3 win at 184 by Sam Colbray.
"With Bucknell having a meet on Friday, that was their first one, that you feel better after each one," Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser said. "I knew going into this we were at maybe a little bit of a disadvantage."
It was the final of three bonus point victories for Iowa State (1-0) in its regular season opening dual.
The other two – by Jarrett Degen at 149 and David Carr at 157 – gave the Cyclones breathing room.
Leading 5-3 after the first period, Degen scored an escape and takedown in the second to open a five-point cushion. It only got bigger following three more takedowns in the third and an extra point via riding time for the 15-5 major decision victory.
Carr, making his Cyclones debut, grabbed eight quick points in the first period – two near falls – and added four more takedowns on his way to an 18-3 tech fall victory over Jaden Fisher.
"It was pretty awesome, just being able to have a chance to wrestle in Hilton," Carr said. "Just going to work on top, just showing that freestyle is a different sport, but I can also wrestle on top and bottom."
The joys of Carr's debut and Coleman's pin quickly turned sour on the final match of the day.
Two unsportsmanlike conduct calls against the Cyclones' heavyweight Gannon Gremmel led to his disqualification and a flurry of boos from the Hilton crowd.
It's the first time in Dresser's coaching career he's had one of his wrestlers disqualified.
"It was situation we have to learn from," Dresser said. "I need to look at it better. Right now, it didn't appear to be a good call. This is completely new territory for me."
It was only the fourth weight class won by the Bison.
Zach Hartman, bumping up to 165, used an escape and a technical violation called against Chase Straw to bring his deficit down to 3-2. In the final 10 seconds of the match, Hartman took Straw to the edge of the mat for a takedown and a 4-3 win.
Returning NCAA qualifier Drew Phipps dominated on top against redshirt freshman Joel Shapiro and put together 2:46 of riding time with a takedown and escape for the 4-0 win at 197
A stall, escape and riding time gave the Bison's Darren Miller a 3-1 win at 133 over Todd Small to tie the match at three after Iowa State's Alex Mackall used three first period takedowns to win 10-3 against Brandon Seidman in the first dual of the day.
Ian Parker (141) defeated Noah Levett 6-2 that broke the 3-3 tie and started a string of the Cyclones winning five of the next six weights.
"We knew on paper this was a little bit of a mismatch," Dresser said.
Next up for Iowa State is a date with second-ranked Iowa in Hilton, the yearly Cy-Hawk dual that the Cyclones lost a season ago 19-18 in Iowa City.
