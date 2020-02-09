NORMAN, Okla. — Sam Colbray lacked a signature win since his descent to 174 pounds.
When Iowa State needed the redshirt junior the most, he delivered.
Colbray, just a week after dropping out of InterMat's rankings, wrapped his arms around 14th-ranked Anthony Mantanona and drove him to the mat for the game-winning takedown plus two back points for the 9-5 win in sudden victory.
The Cyclones won four of the final five bouts to defeat Oklahoma 22-14 inside the McCasland Field House for their fourth road Big 12 dual victory.
It was Colbray that registered the first takedown, but Mantanona picked up a pair of escapes to tie it at two heading into the final period.
An escape followed by a takedown gave Colbray the 5-2 lead. After a restart, Mantanona leaped over Colbray and sealed the buzzer-beating takedown to send it to overtime.
It took 20 seconds for the Oregon native to score four points and give Iowa State the lead back. Oklahoma was deducted a team point of loss of control of mat area so Iowa State (7-4, 4-1 Big 12) grabbed a 14-11 advantage.
The thriller at 174 came after Chase Straw put together an 11-1 major decision triumph over Elijah Joseph, racking up over four minutes of riding time to bring Iowa State within one.
Then, Marcus Coleman had his second straight bonus point victory with a 12-4 win over Darrien Roberts to make it a seven-point lead for the Cyclones.
The Sooners' Jake Woodley defeated Joel Shapiro 7-3 at 197, then Gannon Gremmel defeated Josiah Jones 14-3 to finish the day.
For a brief moment, Oklahoma (3-6, 1-5) was in control of the dual.
Anthony Madrigal won the toss up at 133 over Todd Small 8-6; Dom Demas got to his upper body moves and took down Ian Parker for the first time since early December in sudden victory for the 3-1 win at 141.
Those were sandwiched between an Alex Mackall major decision triumph to kick off the dual at 125 and Jarrett Degen going the full seven minutes in his win at 149.
Grant Stotts got the start at 157 for the second straight dual with David Carr still mending a knee injury and was put into a cradle in the second period.
Justin Thomas locked him up and got the pin at 4 minutes, 21 seconds to give Oklahoma a 12-7 lead at the intermission. It was the only pin of the afternoon.
Iowa State will be at home for three of its final four duals of the regular season and that homestead starts on Saturday with a night matchup against West Virginia and then Northern Iowa comes to town next Sunday afternoon.
