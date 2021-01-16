The three duals the Arizona State Wrestling team had schedule for Sunday have been canceled "in accordance with the Big 12 Conference's match interruption guidelines due to COVID-19 protocol within the Arizona State wrestling program," according to a Iowa State press release.
Arizona State was schedule to wrestle No. 10 Iowa State, No. 9 Missouri and No. 20 Northern Iowa on Sunday.
Iowa State still has a dual with Missouri at 2 p.m. on mat one on Sunday.
Both the Iowa State-Missouri and UNI-Missouri dual are still scheduled, along with extra matches between Iowa State and Missouri at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Mat two.
