PHOTOS: Gymnastics Iowa State vs. Denver

Junior Molly Russ performs on the beam. The meet was held on Friday, March 15 in Hilton Coliseum with Denver winning 197.225 to 195.925.

In a close meet, Iowa State was able to finish ahead of No. 19 ranked Southern Utah Thunderbirds. It was a meet that went down to the wire, but the Cyclones were able to able to stick it out in the end with a final score of 196.300 to 195.775.

Vault - 49.275

Andrea Maldonado - 9.925

Phoebe Turner - 9.875

Makayla Maxwell - 9.850

Sophia Steinmeyer - 9.850

Kelsey Boychuk - 9.775

Sydney Converse - 9.775

Bars - 48.950

Casandra Diaz - 9.825

Madelyn Langkamp - 9.825

Jade Vella-Wright - 9.800

Ana Palacios - 9.775

Laura Cooke - 9.725

Laura Burns - 9.075

Floor - 49.075

Sydney Converse - 9.875

Maddie Diab - 9.850

Madelyn Langkamp - 9.850

Casandra Diaz - 9.775

Andrea Maldonado - 9.725

Sophia Steinmeyer - 9.700

Beam - 49.000

Sydney Converse - 9.900

Meixi Semple - 9.850

Sophia Steinmeyer - 9.825

Phoebe Turner - 9.725

Ana Palacios - 9.700

Laura Burns - 9.475

Looking Forward

Iowa State will gear up to face off against Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Hilton Coliseum.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.