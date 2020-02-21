In a close meet, Iowa State was able to finish ahead of No. 19 ranked Southern Utah Thunderbirds. It was a meet that went down to the wire, but the Cyclones were able to able to stick it out in the end with a final score of 196.300 to 195.775.
Vault - 49.275
Andrea Maldonado - 9.925
Phoebe Turner - 9.875
Makayla Maxwell - 9.850
Sophia Steinmeyer - 9.850
Kelsey Boychuk - 9.775
Sydney Converse - 9.775
Bars - 48.950
Casandra Diaz - 9.825
Madelyn Langkamp - 9.825
Jade Vella-Wright - 9.800
Ana Palacios - 9.775
Laura Cooke - 9.725
Laura Burns - 9.075
Floor - 49.075
Sydney Converse - 9.875
Maddie Diab - 9.850
Madelyn Langkamp - 9.850
Casandra Diaz - 9.775
Andrea Maldonado - 9.725
Sophia Steinmeyer - 9.700
Beam - 49.000
Sydney Converse - 9.900
Meixi Semple - 9.850
Sophia Steinmeyer - 9.825
Phoebe Turner - 9.725
Ana Palacios - 9.700
Laura Burns - 9.475
Looking Forward
Iowa State will gear up to face off against Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Hilton Coliseum.
