With a final score of 196.225 to 194.175, Iowa State was able to take down the No. 25 ranked Michigan State Spartans. The Cyclones now move to 8-6 overall on the season and 2-0 at home.
Vault - 48.725
Makayla Maxwell - 9.875
Sydney Converse - 9.800
Phoebe Turner - 9.775
Sophia Steinmeyer - 9.775
Andrea Maldonado - 9.500
Kelsey Boychuk - 9.200
Bars - 49.250
Cassandra Diaz - 9.875
Natalia RosVaquer - 9.875
Natalie Horowitz - 9.850
Jade Vella-Wright - 9.825
Laura Burns - 9.825
Maddie Langkamp - 9.800
Beam - 48.825
Sophia Steinmeyer - 9.825
Meixi Semple - 9.775
Phoebe Turner - 9.775
Sydney Converse - 9.750
Ana Palacios - 9.700
Jade Vella-Wright - 9.150
Floor - 49.425
Andrea Maldonado - 9.950
Maddie Diab - 9.900
Ana Palacios - 9.875
Madelyn Langkamp - 9.850
Sydney Converse - 9.850
Cassandra Diaz - 9.825
Looking Forward
Iowa State will gear up to face off against in state rival Iowa, to continue the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. This meet will take place at 6:30 p.m. March 6 in Hilton Coliseum.
