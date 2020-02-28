PHOTOS: Gymnastics Iowa State vs. Denver

Sophomore Sophia Steinmeyer poses for the crowd during her floor routine. The meet was held on Friday, March 15 in Hilton Coliseum with Denver winning 197.225 to 195.925.

With a final score of 196.225 to 194.175, Iowa State was able to take down the No. 25 ranked Michigan State Spartans. The Cyclones now move to 8-6 overall on the season and 2-0 at home.

Vault - 48.725

Makayla Maxwell - 9.875

Sydney Converse - 9.800

Phoebe Turner - 9.775

Sophia Steinmeyer - 9.775

Andrea Maldonado - 9.500

Kelsey Boychuk - 9.200

Bars - 49.250

Cassandra Diaz - 9.875

Natalia RosVaquer - 9.875

Natalie Horowitz - 9.850

Jade Vella-Wright - 9.825

Laura Burns - 9.825

Maddie Langkamp - 9.800

Beam - 48.825

Sophia Steinmeyer - 9.825

Meixi Semple - 9.775

Phoebe Turner - 9.775

Sydney Converse - 9.750

Ana Palacios - 9.700

Jade Vella-Wright - 9.150

Floor - 49.425

Andrea Maldonado - 9.950

Maddie Diab - 9.900

Ana Palacios - 9.875

Madelyn Langkamp - 9.850

Sydney Converse - 9.850

Cassandra Diaz - 9.825

Looking Forward

Iowa State will gear up to face off against in state rival Iowa, to continue the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. This meet will take place at 6:30 p.m. March 6 in Hilton Coliseum.

