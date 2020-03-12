The Iowa State Athletic department reported that all home athletic events are canceled this weekend due to health concerns with COVID-19. This decision is in line with recent announcements made by both the Big 12 and the NCAA.
This cancellation includes the Cyclones gymnastics meet against Air Force that was scheduled to take place on Friday. This decision was made a day after the athletic department made the meet restricted access, only allowing essential personnel and family to attend.
The No. 20 ranked Cyclones were scheduled to travel to Morgantown, West Virginia, to participate in the Big 12 Championships, however that was included in the cancellation of other Big 12 Championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.