The Texas Longhorns ended an Iowa State four-game winning streak once again Saturday night, beating the Cyclones 70-59.
Iowa State drops to 6-2 in Big 12 play — its only two losses coming at the hands of Texas — as Texas improves to 5-2 in conference play.
Charli Collier goes off
Texas junior forward Charli Collier was dominant in the game against Iowa State on Saturday.
Before she fouled out with 35 seconds left in the game, Collier recorded a double double with a team-leading 22 points and 19 rebounds.
Collier had already recorded a double double by halftime with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Iowa State Head Coach Bill Fennelly said Collier was tremendous in the game, and that the Cyclones got beat by a better team.
“That and Charli Collier’s six offensive rebounds were probably the two things that I think were the difference in the game,” Fennelly said. “We couldn’t find a secondary scorer with Ash[ley Joens] on the bench and we just could not keep Collier off the board.”
Collier’s six offensive rebounds were six of the nine offensive rebounds Texas had and contributed to nine second-chance points.
Collier also had three blocks in the game.
Physicality was a factor
Much like the first game against Texas, Saturday's contest was an aggressive one, however the Cyclones were unable to overcome the physicality of the Longhorns.
Fennelly said the game was very similar to the first time they played Texas in that the game was very physical.
The Longhorns had 19 total fouls in the game while the Cyclones had 15 fouls.
Junior guard Ashley Joens said it’s difficult because Texas is bigger and they have a lot of talent, but you just have to go out and compete even if a team presents a difficult matchup.
“You just have to go out there, you have to compete,” Joens said. “They’re gonna pressure the ball so you have to be able to handle it, take care of it, and just go out there and compete.”
Fennelly said the Cyclones handled the physicality OK but that it wears on the team.
“They are on you 40 minutes, full court,” Fennelly said. “I think there were times when we had some shots, you know the layup that Kristin [Scott] had wide open, no one near her, those are the kind of things you get sped up and you’re so used to having someone on you that maybe you lose your focus for an instant and that’s what they do to you.”
Too many turnovers
Iowa State struggled both with turnovers in the game and converting turnovers into points.
The Cyclones had 15 turnovers against Texas, which the Longhorns turned into 15 points, while Texas had 11 turnovers, but the Cyclones only converted them to five points.
Joens said turnovers are never good and that they give the other team a chance to get points without the defense being able to set up.
“When you can get turnovers that usually leads to fast break baskets that are a lot easier than if the defense sets up and you can score that way,” Joens said. “Turnovers hurt us a lot so we have to get back in the gym, get better and handle the ball.”
Fennelly said turnovers are never good, but that he would take the turnovers because some of them were live-ball turnovers as well as offensive fouls.
“Overall I don’t think the turnovers were a huge deal,” Fennelly said. “Obviously you don’t like any but the difference in the game was foul trouble, Charli Collier getting six offensive rebounds and our inability to find another scorer when Ash couldn’t play.”
Texas also recorded 10 steals in the game while Iowa State had one.
The Cyclones will look to bounce back when they take on Kansas State at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Manhattan, Kansas. The game will be available to watch on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.