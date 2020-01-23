In a tweet on Thursday, the 2020 McDonald's All-American roster for both the boys and girls was announced. One of the members of the girls team is 2020 Iowa State commit — guard Lexi Donarski.
Donarski is the Cyclones’ highest rated signed prospect ever. Donarski is the 12th best prospect according to ESPN.
The La Crosse, Wisconsin, native is averaging 22.4 points per game on 56 percent shooting, to go along with five rebounds and seven assists per game for Aquinas High School.
Donarski has a record of 95-3 in high school, led Aquinas to back-to-back state championships and earned the La Crosse Tribune Player of the Year award twice.
The 2020 McDonalds All-American game tips off at 4 p.m. on April 1 at the Toyota Center in Houston.
