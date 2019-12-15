Iowa State took down Wright State at home Sunday 79-71 behind a career night from Ashley Joens.
Joens scored 41 points, had 13 rebounds and had four assists. Her previous high for points scored was 30, which she set against Texas Southern earlier this season. Joens shot 12-23 from the field (2-4 from three) and converted 15-16 free throw attempts.
Joens propelled Iowa State to a 19-14 lead at the end of the first quarter by contributing 11 points on 2-4 shooting from the floor (1-1 from three) and going 6-6 at the free throw line.
Both teams shot similar percentages with the Cyclones shooting 41.7 percent as a team and Wright State shooting 40 percent, but the Cyclones allowed Wright State to keep the score close by having four turnovers and allowing three offensive rebounds.
Iowa State started to pull away during the second quarter with the team going on a 13-2 run during a span of over four minutes as the Raiders committed six turnovers during the quarter.
Joens added 10 points in the quarter to push her total to 21. She shot 4-6 from the floor (0-1 from three) and 2-2 at the free throw line.
Coming back from halftime, Wright State cut Iowa State’s lead to 55-49. Wright State shot 52.9 percent from the floor and made all three of their 3-point attempts.
Iowa State shot 33.3 percent from the floor and had five turnovers and allowed Wright State to grab four offensive rebounds.
Iowa State then outscored Wright State 24-22 in the fourth quarter to take the win 79-71 as Wright State finished the half with a shooting percentage of 52.9 percent and Iowa State added six more turnovers.
Overall, Iowa State finished with 19 turnovers.
Iowa State’s next test will be in-state opponent Northern Iowa on Dec. 22 in Ames.
