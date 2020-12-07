Iowa State junior guard Ashley Joens was named the Big 12 Player of the Week, her first of the season, and likely not her last.
Joens averaged 32.5 points and eight rebounds and shot 56.8 percent from the field in her last two games.
In the win against TCU on Wednesday, Joens had 33 points on 10-15 shooting and 11 rebounds, good for her 20th double-double of the year, according to the press release.
Against South Carolina on Sunday, Joens scored 32 points on 50 percent shooting and grabbed five rebounds, however it wasn't enough for a Cyclone win.
This is Joens' seventh Big 12 Player of the Week in her career, according to the release.
Iowa State is back in action when it takes on the Iowa Hawkeyes at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be available to watch on BTN Plus.
