Junior guard Ashley Joens and freshman guard Lexi Donarski earned Big 12 honors Monday, with Joens being named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week and Donarski announced as Big 12 Freshman of the Week.
This is the second time this season Joens has been named Big 12 Player of the Week, as she was given the honor last week after her performances against TCU and South Carolina.
Against Iowa, Joens recorded a season-high 35 points and 13 rebounds, and against North Dakota State (NDSU), she put up 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. The performances resulted in two more double-doubles, giving her 22 in her career.
Joens currently leads the nation in scoring with 29.5 points per game, according the Iowa State's press release, and she is also averaging 11.5 rebounds.
This marks Joens' eighth Big 12 Player of the Week. TCU's Lauren Heard was also named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week.
Donarski brought in her first award of the season after being named Big 12 Freshman of the Week.
Against Iowa, Donarski contributed 12 points and three rebounds, but it was against NDSU where she really shined this past week.
Donarski had a career-high and team-leading 25 points against the Bison to help lead the Cyclones to a win, and she also brought in seven rebounds and dished out three assists.
The Cyclones will be back Tuesday to play the University of Northern Iowa at 6:30 p.m.
