After losing by double digits for much of the game, Iowa rallied in the fourth quarter and launched a comeback to beat the Cyclones 82-80 in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series.
This marks the fifth year the Cyclones haven’t beaten the Hawkeyes and Iowa State also hasn't won at Carver-Hawkeye Arena since 2006.
Iowa State and Iowa battled it out early in the first quarter, but Iowa State took control after going on a 7-0 run to put the Cyclones up by 10 halfway through the first quarter.
The Cyclones closed out the first quarter up 26-20 shooting 56 percent from the field and 50 percent from the 3-point line while the Hawkeyes shot 50 percent from the field and 33 percent from three.
Iowa State started the second quarter off hot, going on a 10-0 run and leading Iowa 36-22 and forcing the Hawkeyes to call a timeout. The Hawkeyes couldn’t get much of a comeback going after the timeout and the quarter closed with the Cyclones leading 49-35 at half. Junior guard Ashley Joens also started to heat up in the second quarter, adding 15 points to the five she had in the first quarter.
The Cyclones ended the half with a 49 percent shooting percentage from the field and shot 48 percent from three and scored eight points off of the Hawkeyes’ eight turnovers. The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, ended the half shooting 44 percent from the field and 25 percent from 3-point range. Iowa took advantage of the Cyclones’ nine turnovers in the first half, scoring 10 points.
Iowa State started the third quarter strong, with two steals from senior forward Kristin Scott helping increase the lead to 18. However, Iowa was able to cut the lead down to 12 before a 3-pointer from freshman guard Emily Ryan brought it back up to 15. The third quarter closed with Iowa State up by 17 with a score of 73-56.
It was mainly the Hawkeyes in the fourth quarter, with the Cyclones scoring the first two points and then Iowa going on a 12-0 run for much of the fourth to bring the Hawkeyes within five to force Iowa State to call a timeout with five minutes left. Iowa scored five more to tie it, but Joens hit a 3-pointer to keep the Cyclones in the lead.
Iowa took a one-point lead with 1:30 left in the game after a layup from Caitlin Clark — its first lead of the game — and Iowa State called another timeout. After a couple lead changes, the game ended with Iowa winning 82-80.
Ashley Joens once again led the Cyclones with 35 points and recorded another double-double as she had 13 rebounds, also the highest on the team. Freshman guard Lexi Donarski and senior forward Kristin Scott both chipped in 12 points, but they weren’t enough to lead the Cyclones past the Hawkeyes.
Freshman guard Caitlin Clark led Iowa in scoring and assists with 34 points and six assists, and she also knocked down the game winner for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa State’s next game is against North Dakota State at noon Saturday at Hilton Coliseum. The game will be available to watch on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.